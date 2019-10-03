Mrs.Delores Walls
Albany, GA
Mrs.Delores Walls
Mrs. Delores " Bernice" Walls 72, of Albany, GA departed this life at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Saturday October 5,2019 at 1P.M. in the sanctuary of New Provisor Missionary Baptist Church , 3014 Sylvester Rd, Albany, GA 31705.Interment will follow in the New Provisor Church Cemetery. The eulogy will be provided by Pastor Howard K. James. J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service in charge of the funeral arrangements.To share a memory with The Family of Mrs. Delores Walls or to sign our online guestbook please visit www.litmanfuneralservice.com.
J.L. Litman Funeral Service
1202 E. Clark Ave Albany,GA
2294308800

