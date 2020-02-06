Albany, Ga.
Dianne Shirlette Wright
Mrs. Dianne Shirlette Anderson Wright (Mama Dee), 68, of Albany, Georgia, was called home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Willson Hospice Center in Albany, Georgia.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Christian Life Missionary Baptist Church, 3980 Gillionville Road, Albany, Georgia 31721. The repast will follow immediately after the service in the fellowship hall.
Dianne was born on March 7, 1951, in Albany, Georgia (Dougherty County). Her proud parents were Mr. David Wright Sr. and Mrs. Anease Wright. She was educated in the Dougherty County School System. Dianne was a proud and dedicated member of "The Monroe High School Class of 1969." She went on to study at Albany Jr. College (Darton College). She later earned a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from Albany State University, with honors. While in college, Dianne was selected to become a member of the prestigious, "Who's Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities."
Dianne worked for the City of Albany in the Public Works Department as an office manager for many years. She was also employed at the Water Gas & Light Company. Recently, she worked at the Department of Labor. Her last job was at Turner Job Corps where she was a Resident Assistant. No matter where she worked or what job she did, Dianne led with "excellence" and made sure that the work was professionally done. Her "excellence" in all of her endeavors is a part of her legacy.
In addition to her employment history, Dianne also volunteered in several areas of her community. She was a vital part of the political scene and did work in the community to support HBCUs. She was an avid support of her alma mater, Albany State University. She also served as a devoted secretary of her neighborhood watch and Homeowners Association. The passion that she had for her neighborhood, was very apparent in her dedication. In addition, Dianne was an avid gardener and loved planting and working in her yard. She worked extremely hard to ensure things were done and that they were done well. She was even recently featured on WALB news and in The Albany Herald newspaper for her research on the effect of solar panels in her neighborhood. The caption in the newspaper read: "Dianne Wright, a resident of the Country Club Estates neighborhood, asks Albany City Commission members on Tuesday evening to deny a zoning request that would have cleared the way for construction of a solar-energy facility. The commission ultimately denied the request." She made an impact in her community throughout her life.
Dianne was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Wright, of Albany, GA. Dianne is survived by two loving daughters: Daphnie Wright-Miller(Jerry) and Chasity Williams of Albany, GA; a loving grand-daughter, Janet Heidi-Serena Miller of Athens, GA (University of Georgia student); a loving grandson Mason Jerry Sterling Miller, (middle school student) of Albany, GA; A loving brother, David Wright Jr. of Albany, GA and a loving sister, Dr. Gwendolyn Wright of Chapel Hill, N.C.; brother, Moses S. (Sonny) Wright, was preceded in death, Lagrange, GA; special cousins, Marvin (Bat) Jordan(Gloria) of Albany, GA; Liz Holsey, of Bainbridge, GA; and Margie Shirley(Rudolph) of Albany, GA; three of her best friends, Gloria Holloway Holsey; Ethel Mae McNeil-Lester, both of Albany, GA; and Shirley Robinson of Atlanta, GA; and a host of extended family, friends and loved ones. She also leaves her beloved cats, who were well loved by her: Snowy, Bandit, Garfield, Frosty and Gizmo.
