Mrs. Earnestine Carroll

Funeral services for Mrs. Earnestine Darden Alexander Carroll, 88, of Albany will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Beulah Baptist Church, 802 South Jefferson Street, Albany with Dr. L. D. Cobb Sr., Pastor, Officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery
Mrs. Carroll was the proud parent of ten birth children,five girls, five boys and several adopted children.
Those left to cherish her memories include ten children, Oscar(Bridget) Darden, Charles(Joyce) Alexander, Charlie Alexander, Gloria Alexander, Laura Kelly, Bobby(Carol Jones) Alexander, All of Albany, Ga. Margie(Carlos )Ruiz, of Lowville,NY, Sharon (Nathanuel) Ware, Tony D. Alexander, and Sharlet Carroll all of Albany, Ga. Lisa Carroll, Cynthia Carroll and Michael Carroll (Children by Marriage). One sister Maggie Anderson, Hinesville, Ga. One special cousin Doliweese Hilsman of Jacksonville, Florida. Two special nieces-Carolyn B. Christmas of Atlanta, Ga. and Joyce Tutt of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. One special nephew Clyde (Susan) Boyd of Allenhurst, Ga. twenty-five grandchildren, thirty-six great grands and three great great grands. A devoted friend and sitter Ms. Emma Jones. Two adopted sons, Edgar Williams Jr. of Lawtey, Florida and Roosevelt Hodge of Albany, Ga. A host of other loved one's relations and friends.
The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful staff of Affinis Hospice for the awesome love, care and support shown to our Mother- Mrs. Carroll and her children. You all became a part of our family. We love you all!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.