Mrs. Eleferito Michelle Wilder (Williams)
Funeral services for Mrs. Eleferito Michelle Williams Wilder, 53 of Albany will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Eureka Missionary Baptist Church, 3891 South Depot Street, Leary, Georgia 39862 with Rev. Carrie M. Figgins officiating. Interment will follow at Eureka Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be TODAY, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Rehoboth Bible Church, 1111 5th Avenue, Albany, Georgia 31707 from 5-7 PM. Please feel free to sign the online guestbook by visiting our website at www.poteatfhllc.com
