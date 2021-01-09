Mrs. Florence Pindar, 97, of Albany, died Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Phoenix of Albany.
HER MEMORIAL SERVICE THAT WAS SCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 12, 2021 HAS BEEN POSTPONED DUE TO COVID 19 REASONS. THE RESCHEDULED SERVICE WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE.
Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
