Mrs. Joanne Braswell Franklin, 88 of Sylvester, passed peacefully on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Phoenix Senior Living in Albany.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Banks Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. The Rev. Jason Jones will officiate.
Mrs. Franklin was born on June 5, 1933 in Sylvester, Georgia to the late George Bridges and Mary Frank (Dumpsey) York Braswell. She had lived in Worth County most of her life. Joanne will be remembered as one who always put others first and was consistently taking care of the needs of her family, friends, and loved ones. She was a lifelong, faithful member of Isabella Baptist Church and attended every service. Sundays you would always find her singing in the choir; and Wednesdays, there for prayer meeting and choir practice. In addition to singing in the choir, she produced the church bulletin and served as treasurer for her Homemakers Sunday school class. She raised her children in the church and was an example of loving kindness to others, hard work, and high expectations. Heaven has a new angel and her heavenly crown is surely full of jewels. She was retired from Seely's Office Equipment Company where she worked for over 30 years. Mrs. Franklin was a member of the Air Force Sergeants Association, Georgia Sheriff's Boys Ranch and the Neuropathy Association. While not actively serving these affiliations, she spent her free time reading.
Survivors include her children, Pam Cochran (Bryan) of Albany, Pat Sumner of Albany, Clay Robison (Teresa) of Sylvester; sister-in-law, Audrey Braswell of Sylvester; grandchildren, Benjamin Shawn Sumner, Hope Inman (Brad), Joey Robison, Chase Sumner; Great-Grandchildren, Chloe Inman, Madi Inman, Ella Sumner and Liam Sumner.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Franklin was preceded in death by her three brothers, George Braswell, Wiley Braswell and Willie H. Braswell.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 17, 2021 at Banks Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Joanne Franklin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
There are no sure things in life, and that is especially true when it comes to gambling. But if you want to find some of the craziest sports betting stories of all time, check out this compilation from BestOdds.com. Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.