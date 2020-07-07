Mary Ausby Polite, age 81, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia. She was born in Oakfield, Georgia, in Worth County. Mary graduated from Oak Hill High School and used her smarts to become a successful business woman. Her union to Ellis Polite in 1956 would be blessed with one daughter. Ellis Ausby preceded Mary in death. Mary would still adopt and love seven other children. Her heart was not surpassed by her ambition. This legendary icon would go on to become a successful entrepreneur, accomplishing extraordinary success as an African American and as a female. As a savvy business woman, "Miss Polite," as she was often called, made a reputation for herself as a trail blazer in the business and bails bond arena. She prospered on a stage controlled by men. With God as her mentor, believing she could do all things through Him, she pushed her way in and held her own. She was the first female and first black woman bails bondman in Dougherty County. Her bails bond business flourished, but so did Polite Rentals, Ness" Lounge, Polite's Southside Package Store, and Polite's Poolroom. Her greatest desire was to inspire and encourage others to achieve, not just in education but business as well. She was extremely proud when her people made strides in the world. Her life flourished guided by the Almighty and surrounded by a devoted biological daughter: Joyce Polite-Davis (LD Davis) of Albany, GA; seven adopted children: Lolita Johnson, Montgomery, AL; Katuria Brown, Lewis Brown, Jack Brown, and Police Chief Kenneth Johnson (Pam) all of Albany, GA; and Eric Jones of Atlanta, GA; a loyal and loving identical twin sister: Martha Corhen (Albany, GA); two sisters-in-law: Pauline Ausby (Albany, GA) and Helen Ausby (Oakfield, GA); 20 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; a supportive special friend: James Williams; a god brother: Robert "Uncle Buck" Stroble; a god son: Lee "Fat Daddy" McIntyre, plus a countless number of friends and acquaintances. Mary Ausby Polite has finally achieved her most coveted achievement: She has arrived in Glory. The Graveside Celebration, which will be held Saturday, June 11, 2020, at 11:00 A.M., at Riverside Cemetery, 220 Cotton Ave Albany, GA 31701. The burial will follow after the service. Please keep the family of Mrs. Mary Polite in your prayers as we reflect the Gracious Memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com. Final Arrangement Entrusted to J.L.Litman Memorial Funeral Home 1202 E Clark Ave Albany, GA 2294308800
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- After memorable basketball career at Auburn, Worth County native Anfernee McLemore looking forward
- Moultrie drug dealer found guilty on meth charges
- Dougherty schools plan for students' return to campus on Aug. 3
- Albany police respond to homicide, vehicle in Flint River
- Second wave: Phoebe COVID-19 numbers now on the rise
- Freddie Freeman among four Atlanta Braves who test positive for coronavirus
- Governor lauds Albany community's response to coronavirus pandemic
- Declining eyesight can be improved by looking at red light, pilot study says
- The do's and don'ts of cooking summer food outside
- Burton Coley Allen
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.