Mrs. Mazie Wright
Albany, GA
Mrs. Mazie Wright
Mrs. Mazie Wright of Albany, GA departed this life at her residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday September 28, 2019 at 11 A.M. in the sanctuary of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1501 Newton Road, Albany, Georgia. Rev. Walter Ingram serves as the pastor. The eulogy will be provided by Rev. Gary Sanders. Interment will follow in the Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. To share a memory with The Family of Mrs. Mazie Wright, or to sign our online guestbook please.visit,www.litmanfuneralservice.com. J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service in charge of the funeral arrangements.
J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service
Albany, GA
(229) 430-8800

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.