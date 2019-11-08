Jacksonville, FL
Mrs. Rosalind Carole Nelson (Reynolds)
Funeral services for Mrs. Rosalind Carole Reynolds, 57, of Jacksonville, Florida will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Rocky Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 4633 Gravel Hill Road, Albany, Georgia 31705. Rev. James B. Stokes, Pastor will officiate. Interment will follow at Rocky Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing for Mrs. Nelson will be held TODAY, Friday, November 8, 2019 From 12pm-7pm at Poteat Funeral Home, 1015 Cedar Avenue, Albany, Georgia 31701. The family will receive friends at 910 Cedar Avenue, Albany, Georgia 31701. Please feel free to sign the online guestbook by visiting our website at www.poteatfhllc.com.
Poteat Funeral Home
Albany 229/436-3615

