Rovilla Williams Wilson departed this life on Monday, June 7, 2021, at home with her family in Macon, GA.
The funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Second Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1010 Old Pretoria Road, Albany, GA 31721.
Rovilla Williams Wilson was born October 22, 1921, in Albany, Georgia.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories, one devoted daughter Carrie Christian Scott and six grandchildren: Arcelius Scott Jr, Zackery (Leslie) Scott, Landy Scott, Coretta Scott, and Michael (Victoria) Scott, all of Macon, GA and Colleen Kent of Albany, GA, 15 great grandchildren, and 24 great- great grandchildren.
Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors of Albany is in charge of all arrangements.
Poteat Wakefield Funeral Directors
Albany 229/436-3615
