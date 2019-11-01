Mrs. Sylvia L. Taylor (Hutchins)
Funeral services for Mrs. Sylvia L. Hutchins Taylor, 72, of Arlington will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 170 Ebenezer Church Road, Leary, Georgia 39862 where Rev. W.G. Thomas serves as Pastor and Rev. John Williams will officiate. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, Arlington.
Visitation For Mrs. Taylor will be held TODAY, Friday, November 1, 2019 at W.M. Murray Memorial Chapel at Wakefield Mortuary, 779 Mayhaw Avenue, Arlington, Georgia 39813.
(0) entries
