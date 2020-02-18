Albany, GA
Mamie Ree Collins
Funeral services for Ms. Mamie Ree "Jackie" Collins, 82 of Albany will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church, 802 South Jefferson St. Albany, GA 31701. Dr. L.D. Cobb Sr., Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, 200 Cotton Avenue, Albany, Georgia 31701. Viewing for Ms. Collins will be held TODAY, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 11AM-7PM at Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors, 1015 Cedar Avenue, Albany, Georgia 31701. Please feel free to sign the online guestbook at www.poteatfhllc.com.
Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors
Albany 229/436-3615
