MSgt Thomas Branch (USAF Ret.)

Albany, Ga.
MSgt Thomas Floyd Branch (USAF Ret.)
Tommy (Twig) Branch, 91, of Albany died Tuesday Jan 21, 2020 at The Willson Hospice House.
A graveside funeral service will be held Friday 10:00AM at Andersonville National Cemetery with full Military Honors. Rev. Jerry Kennedy will be officiating.
Mr. Branch was born October 4, 1928 in Blakely, GA. He was one of four boys and three girls born to Carlos and Edna Inez Branch.
He enlisted in the Army and re-enlisted in the Air Force. He retired from the MCLB in Albany with 32 years of service.
Tommy accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior in 1985. As a member of Raleigh White Baptist Church he taught Sunday school, was a Yolk fellow and maintained the church grounds.
An avid farmer, he enjoyed planting crops, raising cattle and deer hunting.
He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Knight Branch October 2017 and Jacqueline Branch in October 2004.
He is survived by his brother Billy Branch of TX; sister Margaret Ann Beckham of FL; a son Floyd Branch and his wife Melinda of Albany; a daughter Julie Harris and her husband Jeff of Albany; grandchildren James Stewart III and his wife Katie of Marietta, GA; Mary Branch of Leesburg; Kennedy Hemphill of Dallas Walker of Lawrenceville, GA; great-grandchild Harrison O'Neil Stewart of Lawrenceville; as well as many cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Albany Rescue Mission or the Wounded Warrior Project.
