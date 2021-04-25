Muriel Stanley Brackin, 71, of Leesburg, GA passed away on April 19, 2021 doing what he loved the most, turkey hunting.
Mr. Brackin was born in Ocilla, GA on March 26, 1950. He grew up in Gray, GA and lived in Leesburg. After high school, he served in the US Marine Corps in Vietnam. After his discharge from the Marines, he graduated from the University of Georgia in 1976 with a business degree. He worked with Nutrium Ag as a fertilizer sales rep and retired in 2019.
He is survived by his wife: Tammye Brackin; son: Cole Augustus Brackin; mother: Jacquelyn Beasley; step-father: Clyde Beasley; sisters: Johnnie Faye Manning and Toni Gulle.
