Murril Lloyd Tyre (SMSGT USAF)
Due to Covid restrictions
Private graveside service will be Thursday, December 31 at Leesburg GA Cemetery .
Mr. Tyre was born July 18, 1930 in Jesup, GA.His parents were George and Nettie Tyre. He attended Jesup school system and then enlisted in the USAF. Mr. Tyre served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars making this his lifetime career and retired. He and his wife came to Albany, GA after military retirement. He worked at the Marine Corps Base as a civil service employee.
Survivors include children Jo Ann (Steve) Daniel, Lee County, June (Dale) Chaney, Griffin, GA., Lloyd (Cheryl) Tyre, Spokane, WA; Richard Tyre from Oceanside, CA. Grandchildren Jason (Shannon) Daniel, Laura (Todd) Jones, Vanessa (Juan) Lopez of Oklahoma City, OK, Tiffany (Jared) Douglas WA; Jennifer Wolcott, WA, Preston (Stephanie) Tyre, WA, Courtney (Eric) Nagy, Chester NJ, Ian (Grace) Gill Richardson, TX, Isabella Tyre, Oceanside, CA. Sisters Margaret and Joan.
Great grandchildren are Peyton (Matt) Miller, Steven C.Daniel, Lee County, Mollie and Reese Jones, Lee County, Kayla Lopez, Teighlyr and Gunner Douglas, Kinsey, Caydence and Preston Tyre, Harper, Asher, Maxwell Nagy, Cooper Gill
Preceded in death by wife, Jennie Tyre, Parents George and Nettie Tyre, Brother Russell, and sisters Aljean and Catherine of Jesup, Ga. and great grandson Bennett Jones of Lee County.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memories to St Louis Children's Hospital, Heart Center, 1 Children's Place, St Louis MO 63110
