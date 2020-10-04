Myra Holladay Mathews, 76, of Albany, GA, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be respected.
Born in Wilcox, Co., GA, Mrs. Mathews had resided in Albany, GA since 1960 moving from Oakfield, GA. She was retired from David I. Peterson and Bennett's Feed and Seed as their bookkeeper. She was a member of Mercedes Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her parents, Lester David Smith and Mary Virginia Helms Smith, her husbands, Charles C. (Doc) Holladay and Walter Dodson Mathews, Sr., and a daughter, Cynthia Mathews Cook McDuffie.
Survivors include her children Mike Holladay (Debbie), Worth Co., GA, Melissa Thompson (Charlie), Chattanooga, TN, Jennifer Kraft, Worth Co, GA, Walter Mathews, Jr., Lee County, GA, Sonya Roberts (Ernest), Leesburg, GA and Darren Mathews, Lee Co., GA, siblings, Elmer Smith (Maurene), Rome, GA, Earlene Davis (Jim), Lee Co., GA, David Smith, Athens, GA, Mark Smith (Anita), Lee County, GA, grandchildren, Morgan Holladay, Allison Holladay, Adam Holladay, Heather Thompson, Melissa Bass (Kevin), Shawn Cook (Erin), Shae Pettit (Luke), Jason Robert (Catherine), Beth Mosley (Tyler), Corey Mathews, Casey Mathews, Jessica Outz (Jonathan), Kali Mathews, fourteen great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Myra Holladay Mathews to Mercedes Baptist Church, 2623 Moultrie Road, Albany, GA, 31705.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.