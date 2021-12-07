Myron Earl Hancock, Jr.Americus, GAMyron Earl Hancock, Jr., 89, of Americus, GA died 12/7/2021 in Americus, GA, Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Dirctors is in charge of arrangements.
