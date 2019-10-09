Myrtice Brock

Myrtice Jeanette Wiggins Brock, 92, passed away Tuesday, October 08, 2019.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Sale City Baptist Church with interment in Sale City Cemetery. Rev. Tim Bozeman will officiate.
Born May 27, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Burdine Wiggins and Jessie Lee Fuller Wiggins. She was a graduate of Perry Business School in Albany. Mrs. Brock was retired as office manager at Metropolitan Life Insurance with 34 years of service. She was a member of Sale City Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Brock.
Survivors include her daughter, Carol (Bill) Blackburn of Pelham; a son, Tom Brock of Cotton; sister, Wynema Scott of Funston; grandchildren Will Blackburn; Whitney (Josh) Davis, and Dillon Brock; great-grandchildren, Jackson Davis and Jillian Davis.
Visitation will be 10:00 - 11: 00 a.m., prior to the service, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Sale City Baptist Church.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 432 E. Broad Street, Bainbridge, Ga. 39819 or Sale City Baptist Church, P.O. Box 47, Sale City, Ga. 31784.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
