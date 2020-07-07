Mrs. Myrtle Bozeman Patterson, 86, of Sumner, died on Monday, July 6, 2020 at her Cottage. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Ty,Ty, interment will follow in the Sumner Cemetery. The Rev. Rodney Owens will officiate. Social distancing will still be required. Mrs. Patterson was born on January 3, 1934 in Worth County, to the late John Ira and Valeria Sutton Bozeman. She had lived in Worth County most of her life and was a very successful business woman having owned several businesses over the years including several rental properties. Mrs. Patterson enjoyed gardening, playing cards and spending time with her friends and family, especially her grand and great grandchildren. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of TyTy, where she was very active in all aspects of the church, including the Sunday School Class. Survivors include her children, Ginger Haman (Randy) of Worth County, Bonnie Anderson (Keith) of Effingham County and Carla Sue Patterson of Worth County; grandchildren, Kesha Wiederhold (Andreas), Shauna McNabb (Brian), Krystin Matthews (Jared) and Lakyn Souter; great grandchildren, Caden McNabb and Anissa Wiederhold; sisters, Mildred Patterson, Shirley Wright and Gracie Lucas. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Patterson was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Walton Patterson on March 15, 2017; grandchild, Carrie Haman and a great grandchild, Aliza Wiederhold, and brothers, Neil Bozeman, Ellis Bozeman, Leonard Bozeman, Fred Bozeman and Jackie Bozeman. Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com. Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
