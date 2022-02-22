...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT
CST/ TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama and southwest and south central
Georgia.
* WHEN...from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
Myrtle Sizemore Walls, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Kendal in Lexington, VA. where she was well loved and cared for by all the nursing, support staff, and Hospice.
She was born in Pelham, Georgia to Jonnie Mae Haier and Eddie Sizemore, one of six children. Most of her life was spent in the deep South but she journeyed to Lexington, VA during a snow storm in March 1980 to greet her newborn grandson, Evan McNeil, first child of her son Larry McNeil and wife Katie. She stayed on to help with Adam, born two years later. During these years she also became Nana to the families of their friends.
Although she moved back to Georgia to marry her dear Clarence and be near her sisters, her son Mike and brother James (Dot), she headed North again at age 89 to live out her life with her Rockbridge County family.
She loved a party and all she needed was cake and laughing people. She was a magnet for children and dogs, loved her family and was so proud of her grandchildren. She will be missed by her family, loyal friends from Georgia and all who came to love her in Virginia.
Her graveside service at Travelers Rest Baptist Church in Newton, Georgia will be Sat. Feb. 26, 2022, at 11:00. Masks requested.
To plant a tree in memory of Myrtle Walls as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
