Nadara Idell McDonald Lentz, 84, of Americus, formerly of Albany, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Her funeral service will be at 3 PM Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Kimbrell-Stern. The Rev. Danny Evans will officiate. Mrs. Lentz will be buried on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Floral Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral on Sunday at Kimbrell-Stern beginning at 2 PM.
Mrs. Lentz was born to Willard Lee McDonald and Thelma Vyrue Walker McDonald on October 12, 1935 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA. She was a graduate of Pelham High School in Pelham, GA. After graduation, she was employed at the Marine Corps Logistics Base where she worked as a secretary. It was at the Marine Base where she met Corporal Charles "Chuck" Lentz. He had relocated to Albany from York, PA. They wed on April 15, 1961 and remained happily married until Chuck's death on March 8, 2016. She always talked about her family and how much she loved them. She spent her remaining years as a resident of Magnolia Manor Nursing Home in Americus, GA.
Mrs. Lentz was a long standing member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church of Albany, GA. She was best known for her love of doing the bulletin board of her Sunday School Class. Her favorite activities included meeting her friends on Saturday's at the Albany Mall for lunch and the Quickie Restaurant on Mondays for breakfast where they became known as the Monday Morning Coffee Club, or MMCC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles McDonald.
Mrs. Lentz is survived by 2 sons: Doug Lentz (Debbie), Albany, Chris Lentz, Roanoke, VA; 1 granddaughter: Susan Lentz, Atlanta. The family wishes to thank her caregivers: Tabitha, Fran, and Georgie.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mattie Marshall Memory Center of Magnolia Manor Nursing Home, 2001 S. Lee St., Americus, GA 37709.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.
