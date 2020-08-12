Nadine Knight Askew, 81, of Lee Co., GA died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Thundering Springs Baptist Church. Rev. Tom Baggett and Rev. Johnny White will officiate. Interment will follow in Thundering Springs Cemetery.
Born in Lee Co., GA, Mrs. Askew had been a life-long resident of Lee Co., GA. She was a homemaker and a member of Thundering Springs Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Askew and a brother, Tom Knight, and granddaughters, Jennifer Lynn White and Kristy Askew.
Survivors include her sons, Leonard Askew (Laurel), Bronwood, GA, Cecil Allen Askew (Dottie), Freddy Askew (Vicky), Carlton Israel (Cindy) all of Lee Co., GA, Mitchell Askew (Donna), Ocala, FL, Tommy Askew (Karen), Lee Co., GA, daughters, Brenda White (Johnny), Lee Co., GA, Ruthann Howell (Billy), Bainbridge, GA, Connie Walls (Vernon) and Tammy Moree (Tony) all of Lee Co., GA, twenty two grandchildren, forty six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Thundering Springs Baptist Church. Social distancing will be respected.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Nadine Knight Askew to Thundering Springs Baptist Church, 190 Thundering Springs Road, Leesburg, GA, 31763.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
