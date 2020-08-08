Nancy Burden Lloyd, 88 died Friday, August 7, 2020 at her son's residence in Flowery Branch, GA. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 3:00 PM at Kimbrell-Stern with visitation to start an hour before at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Thad Haygood will officiate.
Nancy grew up in a small town in Kentucky, and married Alfred Lloyd when she was 17. Her travels took her to San Francisco, Guam, Hawaii, Indiana, and then Albany Georgia in 1966. Albany has been her home ever since. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and attending church.
Survivors include 3 sons, Steven Lloyd (Sue Anne) of France, Rick Lloyd (Debra) of Arkansas and Roger Lloyd (Gail) of Flowery Branch, GA, 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Ray Lloyd, a son, Ron Lloyd and a grandchild, Victoria Grace Lloyd.
