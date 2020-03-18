Mrs. Nancy Curiale DiPietro, 95, of Leesburg died Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Lee County Health Care.
A graveside funeral service will be held Thursday 2:00PM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Ray Levreault will be officiating.
Born in Dedham, MA, Mrs. DiPietro lived in Albany since 1974 where she was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church. Mrs. DiPietro was a member of Catholic Friends. She also volunteered at St. Claire's Soup Kitchen and SOWEGA Senior Center. Mrs. DiPietro was a member of Golden Key Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband Philip DiPietro and a sister Gilda Silvi.
Survivors include three children Joan D. Dunn and her husband Paul of Lee County; Maria D. Goldberry and her husband Scott of Savannah; Philip N. DiPietro and his wife Sandra of Valdosta; seven grandchildren Mat Dunn, Whitney McNally, Dave Dunn, Paul Dunn III, Stephanie Temples, Nick DiPietro and Anna-Marie Boyer; six great-grandchildren; two sisters Dorothy Kalliel and Corrine Koch both of Massachussetts.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mrs. DiPietro by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
Kimbrell-Stern, Inc.
Albany, GA
229-883-4152
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.