Nancy Breeden Eubanks, 84, of Lake Blackshear, GA, formerly of Lee County, GA, died March 16, 2020 at her residence. The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
Nancy was born in Lee County, GA to the late Lawrence and Leslie Valeria Wisener Breeden. She attended Lee County High School and married her husband, Joel Columbus "J.C." Eubanks on December 24, 1950. They owned and operated Eubanks Well Drilling, Eubanks Hardware Store, and Nancy's Gift Store in Leesburg for many years. Nancy moved to the Lake in 2009.
Nancy was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Gold Wing Riders Motorcycle Club of Albany, GA, Chapter 8, "Ride Loud and Proud" and a charter member of the Flying Club EEA Chapter 754 of Dawson, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joel Columbus "J.C." Eubanks, and two sisters, Janelle Eubanks and Valeria Breeden.
Survivors include her daughters, Pamela Eubanks (Scott) Wynfield of Lake Frederick, VA, Cathy Eubanks (Stan) Clardy of Statesville, NC and Nancy Joy Eubanks of Lake Blackshear, GA, her son, Joel "Glenn" (Jacquelyn) of Albany, GA, her sisters, Cherry Arnold Ivey of Troy, SC, Myra Gilmore of Leesburg, GA, a brother, Lawrence W. "Larry" Breeden of Leesburg, GA, her grandchildren, Shawn (Alice) Gallup of Aptos, CA, Kristin Gallup of Oakland, CA, Chase (Karen) Eubanks of Lee County, GA, Jodi Eubanks of Panacea, FL, Cortney (Leon) Hammond of Crisp County, GA and Nick Clark of Fayetteville, NC and her great-grandchildren, Ryan Price, Justin Price, Samantha Eubanks and Dezmund Hammond.
