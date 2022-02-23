...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO
10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and south central and
southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Miss Nancy Lee Behringer, 73, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Born December 14, 1948, in El Paso, TX, Miss Behringer was the daughter of the late Allen Solt Behringer and Louise Cataldi Behringer. She was a 1965 graduate of Dougherty County High School where she was a member of the Civitan club. She started as a secretary for The Marine Corps Logistics of Albany and later retired as manager. She loved crossword puzzles, gardening, and was a faithful member of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church of Albany for many years. Survivors include her beloved sister, Barbara Ann Behringer of Albany; close cousin, Richard Roth and his wife, Barbara of Pennsylvania; extended family, John and Ruth Haynes, Bo and Brenda Mathieu, J.D. Thomas, John Louder, and Ouida Trawick. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 Monday, February 28, 2022, at Floral Memory Gardens. Rev. Jim Bullion will officiate and the family will briefly visit with friends following the service. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hallandhallfuneralhome.com.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home of Albany has been given the honor to serve the Behringer family.
To send flowers to the family of Nancy Behringer, please visit Tribute Store.
