Nancy Rountree Williams, 69, of Albany, GA, died July 18, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Christy Bandy, Rev. Jim Morrow and Laurel Griffith will participate.
Nancy was born in Augusta, GA on July 6, 1952 to David and Jean Rountree. She grew up in Millen, GA and graduated from Jenkins County High School in 1970, where she met her high school sweetheart Stevie Williams. They courted for 5 years and were married for 49 years. Nancy attended Georgia Southern College and after her marriage in 1972, they moved to Albany, GA.
She received her Education Degree from Georgia Southwestern College and was soon teaching in the Dougherty County School System. During her career, she taught at Coachman Park Elementary, Sherwood Christian Academy and Porterfield Day School. She was a loving wife, and enjoyed doting on her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted friend and neighbor to many, and a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Albany. She was preceded in death by her father, David Edward Rountree.
Survivors include her husband, Stevie Williams, two daughters, Stephanie (Heath) Fountain and Staci Williams Wright all of Albany, GA, her mother, Jean Rountree of Millen, GA, two brothers, Bubba (Linda) Rountree of Guyton, GA and Tim Rountree of Kennesaw, GA and four grandchildren, Whatley Fountain, Nobie Fountain, Millen Wright and Warner Wright all of Albany, GA.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the residence of Stephanie and Heath Fountain, 5008 Holly Hill Road, Albany, GA.
Those desiring may make memorials to The First United Methodist Church of Albany c/o the children's ministry, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA, 31701, The Millen United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 750, Millen, GA, 30442 or to Phoebe Hospice, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA, 31707.
