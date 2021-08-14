Nancy Taylor Elmore, 78, of Leesburg Georgia, died Saturday, August 14, 2021 at her daughter's residence. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Leesburg with interment to follow in Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Joshua Posey will officiate. Mrs. Elmore's grandchildren and great-grandchildren will serve as active pallbearers.

A native of Lumberton, NC, Mrs. Elmore, was born November 15, 1942 daughter of the late Willie Jenkins Taylor and Naomi Musslewhite Taylor. She was an Early Childhood Educator at Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, GA. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Leesburg in Leesburg, GA, where she was a member of Jimmy Brown's Sunday School Class, a member of the Thursday Morning Adult Bible Study Class and a member of The Inspire Women's Ministry. She liked to read, liked gardening and she loved camping and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Other than her parents she was also preceded in death by her brothers W.J. Taylor, Russell Taylor and Kenneth Taylor and her sister Flora Lou Ives.

Survivors include her children Melanie Garrett (John), Leesburg, GA and Ashley McDonald (Angela), Leesburg, GA. six grandchildren Johnathan McDonald, Patti McDonald, Alan McDonald, A.J. McDonald, Ashley Garrett and James Garrett and eleven great-grandchildren Blake, Tyler, Taylor, Aubrey, Trinity, Maddie, Melia, Ace, Audrey, Alana and Grayson, numerous nieces and nephews and her special friend Alice Stewart of Sylvester, GA.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Leesburg.

Service information

Aug 17
Visitation
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
First Baptist Church (Leesburg)
135 E. Main St
Leesburg, GA 31763
