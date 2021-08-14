...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and southwest Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton,
Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Wakulla,
Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland
Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, North Walton, South Walton and
Washington. In southwest Georgia, Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph,
Seminole and Terrell.
* From 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening through Tuesday afternoon.
* As Fred moves through the region, heavy rainfall is expected along
and east of its track. Rainfall amounts for the eastern panhandle
are expected to range from 4 to 8 inches with locally higher
amounts of 12 inches possible. For southeast Alabama and southwest
Georgia, rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected with
locally higher totals in a short period of time. These amounts may
lead to areas of flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Nancy Taylor Elmore, 78, of Leesburg Georgia, died Saturday, August 14, 2021 at her daughter's residence. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Leesburg with interment to follow in Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Joshua Posey will officiate. Mrs. Elmore's grandchildren and great-grandchildren will serve as active pallbearers.
A native of Lumberton, NC, Mrs. Elmore, was born November 15, 1942 daughter of the late Willie Jenkins Taylor and Naomi Musslewhite Taylor. She was an Early Childhood Educator at Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, GA. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Leesburg in Leesburg, GA, where she was a member of Jimmy Brown's Sunday School Class, a member of the Thursday Morning Adult Bible Study Class and a member of The Inspire Women's Ministry. She liked to read, liked gardening and she loved camping and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Other than her parents she was also preceded in death by her brothers W.J. Taylor, Russell Taylor and Kenneth Taylor and her sister Flora Lou Ives.
Survivors include her children Melanie Garrett (John), Leesburg, GA and Ashley McDonald (Angela), Leesburg, GA. six grandchildren Johnathan McDonald, Patti McDonald, Alan McDonald, A.J. McDonald, Ashley Garrett and James Garrett and eleven great-grandchildren Blake, Tyler, Taylor, Aubrey, Trinity, Maddie, Melia, Ace, Audrey, Alana and Grayson, numerous nieces and nephews and her special friend Alice Stewart of Sylvester, GA.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Leesburg.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.Mathews Funeral Home Albany, GA 229-435-5657
To send flowers to the family of Nancy Elmore, please visit Tribute Store.
