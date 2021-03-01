Nannette Wortman passed away on March 1, 2021 after a lengthy illness. She was with her family and died peacefully in her sleep. Nannette was born on October 23, 1930 and was a lifelong resident of Albany and a graduate of Albany High School. She married J. W. Wortman, Jr. on Christmas day, 1947.
She lived a life of service to her family, friends, and community. For several years she was an administrative assistant with Allen-Owens Insurance Company. She was extremely active in the Elk's Aidmore Auxiliary at both the local and state levels, the Albany Charity League, and the Suburban Women's Club of Albany. She was also active in Sunday School and supported mission programs at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church.
Nannette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her devotion to her husband of 65 years and to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren was the thing she cherished more than any other. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed nurturing all manner of plants, shrubs, and flowers. Her positive manner and wit were contagious throughout her life and continued even to those providing care in her final days. She loved making people smile and laugh; always thinking of others first.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J. W. "Bo" Wortman, Jr., and is survived by her children, Keith Wortman (Randie), Thomasville, GA, Twila Mathews (Steve), Albany; grandchildren, Leslie Collins, Bluffton, SC, Brian Wortman, Thomasville, GA, Michael Spurlin (Anna), Palm Beach, FL, Andrew Spurlin, Auburn, AL, Molly Saft (Andrew), Atlanta; great grandchildren, India and Beau Collins, Lillie Wortman, Edward Estrada, Michaela Spurlin and Charlotte and Parker Saft.
Her private, family only service will be at Haley Chapel at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. Her public funeral service where friends are welcome will be at 3 PM on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the graveside at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Robert Greene will officiate. The family will be at the residence of Twila and Steve Mathews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church; pmumc.net.
