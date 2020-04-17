Albany, GA
Naomi Lowery Zeigler
Naomi Lowery Zeigler, 89, of Albany, GA died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Private graveside funeral services will be conducted Friday at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Thad Haygood will officiate.
Mrs. Zeigler was born in Eastman, GA to Hugh Birder and Zester Lowery. In 1964, she married Norman Zeigler and moved to Albany, GA soon thereafter. Mrs. Zeigler worked as a bank teller until her retirement. Following her retirement, she spent her time loving on her family and spreading joy to others.
She was a member of Albany First United Methodist Church and preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Birder Lowery and Zester Joiner Lowery, her brother, Claude Lowery and husband, Curtis Norman Zeigler.
Survivors include a daughter, Melody Zeigler Ellis and her husband, David, Leesburg, GA, a son, Lowery Noles and wife Jo Anne, Eastman, GA, a brother, N.H. Lowery and wife Joann, Virginia Beach, VA, grandchildren, Keith Noles, Becky Noles Wyatt, Bob Noles, Cameron Ellis and Jordan Ellis and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Martha Naomi Zeigler to Albany First United Methodist Church, 307 Flint Avenue, Albany, GA, 31701.
