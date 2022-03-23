Mr. Nathaniel Tinch, 53, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022. His graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Green Grove Cemetery in Herod, Georgia. Reverend Willard O. Weston will officiate. C.O. Holloway Mortuary is in charge of final arrangements.
MR. NATHANIEL TINCH was born in Terrell County, Dawson, Gam, on March 20, 1968. Welcoming him to the world was his mother, Mary Lizzie Lyles, aka Mae Lizzie.
Nathaniel received his education in the Dougherty County School System. Throughout his life, he loved family, fishing, music, and playing cards. Most of all, he loved his mother, brothers, sisters, nieces, great-nieces, and nephews. He had a great-niece he loved as his own, Talia Tinch.
On Friday, March 18, 2022, Nathaniel departed from his earthly place of rest at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Lee Clark, and a nephew.
Nathaniel leaves to cherish his precious memories: a loving mother, Mary Lizzie Lyles; two sisters, Mattie Tinch of Dawson, Georgia, and Gloria Lyles of Albany, Georgia; eight brothers, Joseph Hughey, Raymond Daniel, Willie Lyles, Jr., Howard Tinch, and Willie James Tinch, all of Albany, Georgia, and Milton Daniel, Frank Clark, Calvin Clark, all of Dawson, Georgia; a special friend, Norman Smith and family; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and sorrowing friends.
To plant a tree in memory of Nathaniel Tinch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.