Mr. Neal Raleigh, 82, of Albany, GA died on Friday November 22, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Raleigh was born on October 7, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Julius Sr and Matilda Raleigh. Mr. Raleigh received his high school diploma from Penn Hills High School in Pittsburg, PA. After graduating high school, Mr. Raleigh enlisted into the USMC where he retired after more than twenty years of service. Mr. Raleigh then went on to work at Miller Brewing retiring for the last time in 2000. In his spare time, Mr. Raleigh enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mr. Raleigh was pre deceased in death by his parents, Julius Sr and Matilda Raleigh, seven brothers, JT, Jesse, Zelous, Conley, Furman, Nathaniel, and Glenn, four sisters, Princess, Arnelia, Margie, and Mamie, and one son Ronald.
Mr. Raleigh leaves to cherish his devoted wife, Mary Gaillard Raleigh of 61 years, two sons, Anthony and Carlton Raleigh, both of Atlanta, GA, one loving granddaughter LaToya Perry of Albany, GA, three grandsons David Harris and Tommy Mallard Jr both of Atlanta and Carltez Perry of Albany, GA, one brother in law Reginald Williams of Florence, SC, five great granddaughters, four great grandsons, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on TODAY, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Poteat Funeral Home, 1015 Cedar Avenue, Albany, GA 31701. The family will receive visitors at 2311 Joel Drive, Albany GA 31707 and at Mr. Raleigh's request his remains will be cremated. Please feel free to sign the online guestbook by visiting our website at www.poteatfhllc.com
