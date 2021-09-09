Ned J. Yeatts,69, OF Phenix City, AL, died September 6, 2021 at Piedmont Columbus Medical Center. Graveside funeral services will be held Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Sam Cook will officiate.
Ned was born on January 15, 1952 in Albany, GA to Taylor and Amy Yeatts. He graduated from Albany High School, worked at Warner Robins AFB and then was in the automobile business for thirty-five years. He had lived in the Albany area most of his life before moving to Phenix City, AL five years ago.
While in Albany, GA, Ned attended Living Hope Fellowship Church. He was a classic car lover and enjoyed NASCAR Racing with his best friend, Gary Long. Ned loved playing music, especially the drums, base guitar and singing. In his later years, he played for the glory of God at Church and loved Jesus. He loved his children, grandchildren and family and was very much involved in their lives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny Yeatts and Larry Yeatts.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Audrey James Yeatts, his children, Kimberly Yeatts (Mark) Humphries of Albany, GA, Jason Cory (Jill) Yeatts of Auburn, AL, Kayla Michelle Yeatts and Whitney Yeatts (Clinton) Conwell all of Columbus, GA, his grandchildren, Laura Humphries Singletary, Rodger Humphries, Brandon Humphries, Evan Yeatts, Jamie Yeatts, Kara Yeatts, Anthony Powell, Troy Powell, Mazzy Conwell and Fiona Conwell and his sisters, Sue Ann (Mel) Crain of Leesburg, GA, Betty Waszkurak of Cape Girardeau, MO, Ruthie Spell of Charleston, SC and Jeannie (Randy) Chastain of Albany, GA.
The family will receive friends following the service at Leesburg Cemetery.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Ned to The American Heart Association, 4747 Hamilton Drive, Columbus, GA, 31904.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
