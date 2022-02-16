Needham Carey Hatcher, Jr.

Needham Carey Hatcher, Jr., 80, of Albany died Thursday, February 17, 2022 at his home.

He will have a public visitation on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church from 11 AM to 12 PM. A private graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Complete obituary information will follow in a later edition.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions to the Albany YMCA, 1701 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA 31707.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.

