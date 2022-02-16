Needham Carey Hatcher, Jr. Feb 16, 2022 Feb 16, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Search Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries newsletter Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Needham Carey Hatcher, Jr., 80, of Albany died Thursday, February 17, 2022 at his home.He will have a public visitation on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church from 11 AM to 12 PM. A private graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery.Complete obituary information will follow in a later edition. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions to the Albany YMCA, 1701 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA 31707.You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com. 