Nelda Fallin Cross
Leesburg, GA
Nelda Jeane Cross
Mrs. Nelda Jeane Fallin Cross, 88, of Leesburg, GA passed away on March 1, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her beloved family. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Enon Baptist Church Cemetery in Pavo, GA at 3:00 PM. Rev. Mark Fallin and Rev. Thomas Morey will officiate.
Mrs. Cross was born on November 6, 1931 in Coolidge, GA to the late Sterling and Mildred Bonnie Lassiter Fallin. She was a talented seamstress who worked as an Inspector for Lee County Manufacturing for many years. Mrs. Cross was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She enjoyed fishing and cooking for her family and friends. Mrs. Cross loved and served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She shared her love for him by caring and serving her family and friends. She was a precious child of God who will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her daughters, Rebecca Pressley of Lee County, Peggy Carter (James) of Worth County, Brenda McConnell of Lee County and Melissa Goodwin (Kelly) of Lee County; sons, Rodney Martin and Dale Cross both of Lee County; 29 grandchildren, 59 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Jackie Clayton, Sterling Fallin (Barbara), Nick Fallin (Lee), Sandra Newell (Roy), Danny Fallin (Christine), Tim Fallin, Andra Fallin and Kay Skandamis (Paul) along with a number of extended family members and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cross was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Bishop Cross; a son, Victor Martin; and siblings Semmie Fallin, Dolly Craft, and Lewis Fallin.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday at Mathews Funeral Home.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
Service information

Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Mathews Funeral Home
3206 Gillionville Rd
Albany, GA 31721
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Nelda's Visitation begins.
Mar 6
Funeral Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
11:00AM
Mathews Funeral Home
3206 Gillionville Rd
Albany, GA 31721
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Nelda's Funeral Service begins.

