Mrs. Nell Hill Sumner, 89, of Sylvester, died on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her residence.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Banks Funeral Home Chapel, interment will follow in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. The Rev. Fred White and Rev. Gordon Poole will officiate.
Mrs. Sumner was born on July 29, 1930 in Turner County, to the late Ernest and Mabel Shivers Hill. She had lived in Worth County all of her life and was a retired teacher. Mrs. Sumner's teaching career began in 1951. She became a teacher with the Worth County Board of Education and was also in charge of the Special Education Department. Mrs. Sumner received her Master's Degree from Valdosta State University and would later retire in 2001. She attended the New Life Tabernacle Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling and painting but most importantly spending time with her friends and family.
Survivors include her children, Johnny Sumner (Debbie) of Sylvester, Tommy Sumner (Wanda) of Sylvester , Chris Sumner (Sheila) of Early County; grandchildren, John Sumner, Shawn Sumner, Ben Sumner (Emile), Leah Sumner, Cole Sumner (Amanda), Christopher Sumner (Caitlin), Catherine Sirmans (Kyle), Chandler Sumner (Brenna); great grandchildren, Kate Sumner, Liv Sumner, Chapel Sumner and a sister, Joan Bishop.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sumner was preceded in death by her husband, John Edwin Sumner, Sr. ; sons, Al Sumner, Ted Sumner; siblings, Billy W. Hill and Jacqueline Bridges.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 2:00 PM until the service hour at Banks Funeral Home.
For those desiring donations may be made to the Margaret Jones Library: 205 E. Pope Street Sylvester, GA. 31791 or to the Alzheimer's Association: 315 2nd Street W, Tifton, GA. 31794.
Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.