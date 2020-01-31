Camilla, Ga.
Nelle Simmons Craver
Nelle Simmons Craver, 90, of Camilla died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Willson Hospice House in Albany.
Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home with Rev. Olen Cain and Rev. Nick Snellgrove officiating. Visitation with the family will begin an hour prior.
Born a fiery red-head June 4, 1929 in Rebecca, GA, Mrs. Craver was the daughter of the late Loyd Henry Simmons and Grace Hancock Simmons. She was married to the love of her life, the late Charles Craver. Mrs. Craver was also preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Helmly. She was a trailblazer as one of the first females to be hired for a man's job' with the phone company. She started working at 16 as an operator, but was promoted to the role of test deskman. She was sassy, stubborn, incredibly generous, meticulous, and sharp as a tack. Mrs. Craver was a member of Gulf Beach Presbyterian Church and also attended Harmony Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Kim Hatcher (Julius) of Meigs, who was their whole world, a granddaughter, Laura Warren Grieb (Austin) of Augusta they called their heart; and a great grandson, John Michael Grieb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326
Www.stjo.org/dreams
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
