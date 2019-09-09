Nellie Ruth Childree Brown Kimbro, 86, of Albany, GA., died Friday, September 6, 2019 at her residence. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10: 00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Debbie Cone will officiate.
Born in Atlanta, GA., to William J. and Nellie Childree Mrs. Kimbro volunteered at Palmyra Park Hospital where she worked in the gift shop. Mrs. Kimbro was a member of the Discipleship Sunday school class and Avalon United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ernest E. Brown and Leon F. Kimbro, two sons Randy E. Brown and Ronald W. Brown and a brother W.J. Childree.
Survivors include her sons Ricky Brown (Donna), Rusty Brown all of Albany, GA., a son Roger Brown (Elaine) and a daughter Rita Cline all of Leesburg, GA., her stepdaughters. Susan Woodall (Scott) of Gainesville, GA and Sandra Locklar (Tim) of Columbus, GA., her sisters Kathleen Sutton, Lee Robinson and Patricia Russell, eleven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and one due in November.
The family will receive friends following the service at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make donations in memory of Mrs. Kimbro to Avalon United Methodist Church, 3018 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA 31721 or to a charity of your choice.
