Nellie Tolbert

Mrs. Nellie "Pollye Ann" Mae Tolbert, 61, went to rest on March 30, 2020. Two days later, her husband Benjamin Tolbert passed away. A joint graveside service for her husband and her was held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Willard O. Weston, Sr., officiated.
Mrs. Tolbert and her husband leave to cherish their precious memories: their son, Desmond Tolbert; his father, Willie Tolbert, Sr.; his brothers, Willie (Carolyn) Tolbert, Jr., James Edward (Jacqueline) Tolbert, and Curtis Tolbert; his stepbrother, Tommy (Ernestine) Shannon; his sisters, Jacquelyn (Melvin) Brown and Wanda Tolbert; her sisters, Katherine Taylor-Peters and Bonita Taylor Hicks; her bonus siblings, James Beal, Jr., Henry Beal, Carrie B. Mincey, and Ruby B. Frazier; her loving niece she considered a daughter, Latasha M. Taylor; her other nieces, Tynesa, Malika, Ketrayontia, Monyato, Lacandria, Latoya, Charteshia, Shaturia, and Shanekia; her nephew, Martavious; and a host of sorrowing uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss both of them dearly.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
