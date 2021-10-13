Nicholas Adam May, son of Jane Williams May and Scott E. Barr, went to be with the lord on Wednesday October 6, 2021. Nick was born March 7, 1985, in Banning, California. He is survived by his son, Gabriel Wager; mother, Jane May; brother, John Phillip May; father, Phillip W. May; and several cousins, Barney W. Williams, John Allen, Allen Williams, Taylor Strickland, Amber Williams, Ashley Mallard, Michael L. Williams, Trish Manning, and Williams I. Williams III.
Nick had an aptitude for and worked in IT work for most of his adult life, but in the last two years he had a dream to start farming. Nick accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior, was baptized in the Holston River on September 29, 2019, and became a member of Heritage Fellowship Church in Jefferson City, TN, moving to Knoxville shortly after that and becoming a member of The Forge Christian Services Recovery Church off of Chapman Highway in Knoxville. Nick did a lot of service work and outreach to the homeless and recovering addicts.
The family will have a Memorial Service at Heritage Fellowship, 316 West Old Andrew Johnson Highway, Jefferson City, TN 37760 beginning at 5:00 PM Tuesday, October 12, 2021. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Metro Drug Coalition- Prevention, Intervention, and Recovery in Knoxville, Tn, 865-588-5550. Resthaven Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.resthavenmemorialgardens.com.
