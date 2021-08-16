Nigel Lamar Brown entered this earthly journey on July 9, 2012, to Stevie and Yolander Brown of Albany, Georgia. Nigel
was proceeded in death by his Aunt Santianna Williams, great-grandmother (GG) Mary Wells, and great uncle James Williams.
Nigel received Christ an early age. He was a member of Israel's Temple Worldwide Inc., under the leadership of Apostle Jimmy and Co-Pastor Gladys Gardner. He received his education in the Dougherty County School System of Albany, Georgia. He was loved
dearly by family and friends. He loved arts and crafts and BATMAN
Nigel was a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle and nephew. He leaves to cherish his memories: His parents, Stevie and Yolander of Albany, Georgia. One sister: La'Rosa Brown. Three brothers: Marquevious Brown and Jayden Buddy, both of Douglas, Georgia, and Austin Williams of Albany, Georgia. Grandparents: Leonard Parks, Jr.(Brenda) of Albany, Georgia, and Robert and Retha Brown of Douglas, Georgia. Great Grandfather: Clarence Jones of Albany, Georgia. Uncles: Golden Williams and Larry Williams both of Albany, Georgia. Robert (Kendria) Brown, Charles (Latasha) Brown, and Nelson (Santerie) Brown; all of Douglas, Georgia. Aunts: Latoya Gilyard, Anastasia Williams and Lashayla Sims; all of Albany, Georgia. Marlene (Nate) Williams, Katrina (Eric) Jeffries and Sangerla Brown; all of Douglas, Georgia.
