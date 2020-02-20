Mrs. Nina Lee Butts, 88, of Leesburg died Monday February 17, 2020 at Lee County Health Care.
Her funeral service will be held Friday 11:00AM at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Bobby Harrell will be officiating. The family will receive friends Friday 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Kimbrell-Stern.
Mrs. Butts was born August 14, 1931 in Mitchell County. She is daughter of Grover C. Croft and Dovie Lee Spradley Croft. Mrs. Butts graduated from Albany High School in 1948. She did secretarial work for many years. Mrs. Butts retired after 10 years with Vision Foundation Counseling Center of Albany, GA. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Leesburg. She was a dedicated Christian and enjoyed a teaching ministry especially in nursing homes and Rescue Mission work.
Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years John Davis Butts; one son; one sister; and four brothers.
She is survived by two sons Mike Butts and his wife Kim and Steve Butts and his wife Donna; four grandchildren Katherine Butts, Joshua Butts and his wife Lauren, Lauren Taylor and Michael Butts; four great-grandchildren Ryland, Beau, Michael and John David.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mrs. Butts by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.