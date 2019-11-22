Nina Grace Varnum Iler, 102, of Americus, formerly of Albany, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Magnolia Manor in Americus.
Her funeral service will be at 11 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Floral Memory Gardens. Mr. Frank Stimpson will officiate.
Mrs. Iler was born in Leslie, GA, and had lived in Albany for many years. She was a member of Raleigh White Baptist Church. She retired from Sears, and had owned and operated Iler's Gulf on Slappey Dr. She was a great homemaker and gardener. Mrs. Iler was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Alton Iler, Sr., sons, Ernest Alton Iler, Jr. and Ernest Kenneth Iler, granddaughter, Gracie Bobenia, brothers, Roy Varnum, Ray Varnum, sister, Elna Varnum Tucker.
Mrs. Iler is survived by her daughter: Betty Feldman (Hank), Albany; grandchildren: Aubrey Iler, Newton, Lynn Sparling Rosenfeld (Jeff), Lee County, Eddie Sparling, Albany; great grandchildren: Kevin Iler (Mary Katherine), Austin Iler, Allison Iler, Emily Rosenfeld, Brianna Rosenfeld, Justin Sparling; several nieces and nephews.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.
Kimbrell-Stern, Inc.
Albany, GA
229-883-4152
