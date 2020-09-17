Nita Howell, age 77, of Smithville, passed away on Wednesday September 16, 2020. Nita Howell was born May 3, 1943 in Smithville, Georgia, to the late Forrest and Margaret Gosa, Sr. Mrs. Howell was the family historian and enjoyed doing genealogy. She was a member of Smithville United Methodist Church.
The family has requested all services to be private.
Survivors include two daughters, Tamara Howell of Smithville, Kristi Francis of Smithville, and two stepdaughters Kira Smith of Grovetown, Ga. and Leith Morales of Sasser; stepson Jay Howell of Leesburg; and brother Forrest Gosa, Jr. of Leesburg. Also surviving are her beloved eighteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Johnnie Howell and a brother Bobby Gosa.
The family request memorial contributions to be made to American Kidney Association 6360 Button Gwinnett Dr., Atlanta, GA. 30340.
You may sign the online guestbook and share your memories at www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com
Greg Hancock funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.
