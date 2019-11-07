Nita Norman, 68, of Camilla passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7 at Sale City Cemetery with Rev. Tim Bozeman officiating.
Nita was born August 14, 1951, daughter of the late Raymond Dozier Norman and Alma Maldys Taylor Norman. She was a retired school teacher, having taught for 32 years. She taught Elementary Physical Education in the Mitchell County School System.
Survivors include a sister, Margaret Opal DeBarry of Sale City; a brother, Green Wesley "Buddy" Norman & wife, Carol, of Sale City; and a sister, Rita Norman of Valdosta; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the American Cancer Society.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
