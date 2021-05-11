Mrs. Nona McCranie died Tuesday May 12, 2021 at peace at her residence.
A private graveside service will held by family.
Mrs. McCranie was born in Mitchell County in 1930 and has lived in Albany since 1952. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lantry Kirbo of Mitchell County. She retired in 1996 from the Dougherty County School System. She was a Sunday School Teacher for 35 years. Mrs. McCranie was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter Jan Taylor and her husband Scott; a brother W.W. Kirbo of Camilla, GA; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. McCranie was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years John McCranie and seven sisters and three brothers.
She loved her husband, sisters, brother, nieces and nephews. The last fifteen years were enjoyed with her special friend Bobby Pinson and his family. Faye Nesbitt was a lifelong friend and blessing. Emily and Jimmy McDonald were special long time neighbors. She had wonderful caregivers.
