Nona Morgan Persall, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Albany, GA on Friday the 23rd of July.Born to Earnest Paul Morgan and Addie Mae Williamson Morgan, Nona grew up among wonderfulsiblings and later married Charles Henry Persall, DVM who died in 1994. Nona was pre-deceased by herson Chuck Persall, brothers Tommy Williamson & Johnny Morgan, and sisters Charlotte Batten & ValerieHouston.Nona is survived by her son Buddy Persall (Holli), and her daughters Pam Aiken (Tim) and Paula Woodall(Wright). Toni Azinger (Paul) niece, was another daughter in Nona's mind. She is also survived by 7grandchildren - Brent Persall (Catalina), Cindy Beebe (Adam), Alan Dismuke (Cherryl), Greer Aiken(Leah), Charlie Persall, Landon Woodall (Kathleen) and Matt Woodall (Morgan). She is also survived bygreat grandchildren, Holden and Ashton Persall- Dreyton, Payne, and Addy Kate Dollander- RippDismuke- Walker and Bo Aiken- Isla and Fen Woodall- and Julian and Nico Castaño.To be around Nona was to feel as welcomed and as loved as it gets. You had to admire her for there was no reason not to. She had cooked many a great meal for her family and friends throughout the years,taught many a card game to grandchildren, played hostess to sewing clubs, garden clubs, the JrWoman's Club, the Charity League, church groups, and most recently to a special groupcalled "The Mondays". Known for her quick wit, she was the life of the party and could leave you intears laughing about her famous quotes. Her wisdom was treasured in every conversation for she knewhow to be a doctor if you were sick and a friend if you were down. Her main challenge came withtechnology and pushing the right button on her cell phone-- as many a person was disconnected by thephone that she claimed was too old and not working.There will be a Memorial Service at 2 PM Monday, July 26, 2021 at Porterfield Memorial UnitedMethodist Church. The address is 2200 Dawson Rd, Albany, GA 31707You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com. 