Nona Morgan Persall

Nona Morgan Persall, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Albany, GA on Friday the 23rd of July.

Born to Earnest Paul Morgan and Addie Mae Williamson Morgan, Nona grew up among wonderful

siblings and later married Charles Henry Persall, DVM who died in 1994. Nona was pre-deceased by her

son Chuck Persall, brothers Tommy Williamson & Johnny Morgan, and sisters Charlotte Batten & Valerie

Houston.

Nona is survived by her son Buddy Persall (Holli), and her daughters Pam Aiken (Tim) and Paula Woodall

(Wright). Toni Azinger (Paul) niece, was another daughter in Nona's mind. She is also survived by 7

grandchildren - Brent Persall (Catalina), Cindy Beebe (Adam), Alan Dismuke (Cherryl), Greer Aiken

(Leah), Charlie Persall, Landon Woodall (Kathleen) and Matt Woodall (Morgan). She is also survived by

great grandchildren, Holden and Ashton Persall- Dreyton, Payne, and Addy Kate Dollander- Ripp

Dismuke- Walker and Bo Aiken- Isla and Fen Woodall- and Julian and Nico Castaño.

To be around Nona was to feel as welcomed and as loved as it gets. You had to admire her for there was

no reason not to. She had cooked many a great meal for her family and friends throughout the years,

taught many a card game to grandchildren, played hostess to sewing clubs, garden clubs, the Jr

Woman's Club, the Charity League, church groups, birthday clubs and most recently to a special group

called "The Mondays". Known for her quick wit, she was the life of the party and could leave you in

tears laughing about her famous quotes. Her wisdom was treasured in every conversation for she knew

how to be a doctor if you were sick and a friend if you were down. Her main challenge came with

technology and pushing the right button on her cell phone-- as many a person was disconnected by the

phone that she claimed was too old and not working.

There will be a Memorial Service at 2 PM Monday, July 26, 2021 at Porterfield Memorial United

Methodist Church. The address is 2200 Dawson Rd, Albany, GA 31707

You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nona Persall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.