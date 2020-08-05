Norma Grace Walker of Albany, Georgia transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, August 1, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Riverside Cemetery 200 Cotton Avenue Albany, Georgia.
Due to our National Pandemic Covid-19 please adhere to the CDC/DPH guidelines.
