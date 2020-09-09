Mrs. Norma Jean Gunter, 85, of Leesburg died Thursday Sept 10, 2020 at Magnolia Manor Health and Rehab in Americus, GA.
A graveside funeral service will be held Monday 10:00AM at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA.
Born in Ft. Gaines, GA, she was the daughter of Grady Fendley and Trudy Peterman Fendley. She lived in Albany about 25 years where she was a member of Amazing Grace Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert D. Gunter Sr. and a daughter Linda Gunter.
Survivors include her son Bob Gunter and his wife Tricia of Leesburg; two grandchildren Renee Gunter of Leesburg; Robert Lee Gunter and his wife Trish of Albany; four great-grandchildren Tiffany Casey, John Casey, Jacob Ellsworth and Jonathon Gunter; three great-great-grandchildren Aiden, James and Elizabeth.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Magnolia Manor Staff on unit 4 in Americus and also Phoebe Sumter Hospice.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association 1925 Century Boulevard, NE Suite 10, Atlanta, GA 30345-3315.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mrs. Gunter by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.