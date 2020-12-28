Norma Jean Davidson Moss, 80, of Albany, died Monday, December 28, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Her remains have been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
A native of Alexandria, VA, Mrs. Moss had lived there most of her life moving to Albany in 2009 to be with her sister. She worked in radio industry for over 30 years as a sales assistant. She loved her little cabin in the mountains of West Virginia which she named Sudden Comfort. She was an avid member of Avalon United Methodist Church in Albany. She cultivated many friendships during her time in Albany and will be surely missed by her friends and family.
Survivors include her son Scott Moss (Wendi), Dale City, VA, grandchildren Robert (Brannie) and Gwendolyn. And by her loving and devoted sister, Nancy Jackson, Albany.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Avalon United Methodist Church, 3018 Gillionville Rd, Albany, GA 31721.
